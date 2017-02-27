Ian McKellen Jokes About Not Joining His X-Men Buddies In ‘Logan’

Logan costars Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman were guests on The Graham Norton Show alongside their erstwhile X-Men franchise friend, Ian McKellen. Over the past 17 years, Jackman has played Wolverine, Stewart has played Professor X, and McKellen has played Magneto. Sometimes all three are in one of the X-Men movies, like 2014’s Days of Future Past, sometimes they’re not, which is the case with this year’s Logan. Host Graham Norton asked why McKellen was the only one of the three not in it.

Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart yukking it up on The Graham Norton Show. (Photo: BBC) More

“You know, I think you when you get to my age, you want to leave aside those tired old franchises,” joked McKellen. “I don’t know why I’m not in it, darling. Could you not do another one? Leave this one out,” he said, pointing at, Stewart. “It’s time you died.”

While McKellen might not be in Logan, Jackman did make a point to talk about their first X-Men movie together all the way back in 2000. It was Jackman’s first big starring role and McKellen wanted to make him feel at ease.

Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, and Ian McKellen all together in X-Men: The Last Stand, with a bonus Halle Berry (Photo: 20th Century Fox/courtesy Everett) More

“I remember you pulling me aside and saying this at times is going to feel uncomfortable, it’s going to feel overwhelming, but you’re in good hands and everything’s going to be ok,” Jackman recalled. “And both of you were such heroes of mine. I was a little starstruck, but you, it was first day I met you and you saying that to me, I never ever forgot it.” “I think I was in love with you,” quipped McKellen in response.

‘Logan’ Director Explains Why He Didn’t Put Hugh Jackman in the Wolverine Costume:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.