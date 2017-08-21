'Hypocrite' Joss Whedon slammed by ex-wife over 'multiple affairs'

‘Avengers’ director Joss Whedon has been slammed by his ex-wife Kai Cole over having ‘multiple affairs’ with other women during their 16 year marriage.

Cole says that his ‘lovable geek-feminist’ image is a facade, and that the revelations he’d been seeing other women turned her into a ‘confused, frightened mess’.

Whedon, who made his name with the TV series ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’, and is behind the camera of the new ‘Justice League’ movie, split with Cole in 2012.

However, news of their divorce only emerged in May this year.

In a searing blog post on entertainment site The Wrap, Cole says that Whedon hid from her ‘multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans and friends’.

“Publicly people only know his superficial presentation of us: him as the lovable geek-feminist and me in the background, as his wife and supporter,” she wrote.

Whedon has long positioned himself as being a vocal supporter of feminism, but Cole says ‘he never conceded the hypocrisy of being out in the world preaching feminist ideals, while at the same time, taking away my right to make choices for my life and my body based on the truth. He deceived me for 15 years, so he could have everything he wanted’.

“Until recently, Joss was still letting the illusion of our marriage stay intact. Now that it is finally public, I want to let women know that he is not who he pretends to be,” she went on.

“I want the people who worship him to know he is human, and the organizations giving him awards for his feminist work, to think twice in the future about honoring a man who does not practice what he preaches. But no matter what happens, or how people interpret this statement, I no longer have to carry the burden of Joss’ long-term deceit and confessions. I am free.”

A spokesperson for Whedon said: “While this account includes inaccuracies and misrepresentations which can be harmful to their family, Joss is not commenting, out of concern for his children and out of respect for his ex-wife.”

