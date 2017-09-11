Hurricane Irma: everyone's sharing this eerie image from The Day After Tomorrow

Just in case this year’s hurricane season wasn’t looking apocalyptic enough thanks to the devastation caused by Harvey and Irma, how about this?

A still from the 2004 sci-fi disaster movie ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ is doing the rounds on social media, and you have to say, it bears more than a passing resemblance to today’s weather charts.

The paths of hurricanes Jose, Irma and Katia, all lined up in across the Pacific Ocean, look the spitting image of the end-of-the-world-type super-storms seen in Roland Emmerich’s movie.

This hurricane business is damn overwhelming! #HurricanIrma pic.twitter.com/vU9L56NErD — Superhero Of Steel (@SuperheroSteel) September 9, 2017





Grabbed from a scene in which Dennis Quaid’s heroic paleoclimatologist Jack Hall explains the paths of three super-storms to Ian Holm’s fellow weather boffin, it’s all there.

OK, so the shot from the movie finds the storms over Canada, the UK and China, but since when did finer geographical details like that matter when things are busy going viral?

In the movie, things don’t end that well for Planet Earth, and that’s without wolves escaping from Central Park Zoo to terrorise Jack’s son Sam (Jake Gyllennhaal) on a Russian cargo ship – if you’ve not seen it, it’s a long and slightly silly story.

The super-storms of the movie do eventually dissipate. But not before ravaging the planet and setting in motion a new ice age.

Eeek.

