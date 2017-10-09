The Hulk gets ready to rumble in Thor: Ragnarok clip

The Hulk is ready for a fight in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

But can Thor talk him down? I don’t think so…

A cool, new clip from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ gives us a longer look at what happens when Thor meets his old pal, the incredible Hulk. And while it looks as though Thor thinks he can reason with the mean, green fighting machine, it seems Loki isn’t quite so sure.

And I’m with the God of Mischief on this one.

– Thor: Ragnarok Gets Impressive Trailer

– Black Panther Gets Standing Ovation At SDCC

– Ant-Man And The Wasp Adds Michelle Pfeiffer

“We know each other!” shouts Thor. “He’s a friend from work!”

Of course, we’ve seen this particular scene plenty of times before – it’s one of the funnier moments of recent trailers, and really shows off the kind of humour we can expect in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

But with an extended look at this scene, it’s even funnier.

I mean, check out the look on Loki’s face!

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe.”

“To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avengers… The Incredible Hulk!”

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.

– Ant-Man Goes Supersize In New Poster

– Deadpool 2 Teases Bigger Role For Colossus

– Thor 3 Could Be Shortest MCU Movie Yet