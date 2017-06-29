Hugh Jackman’s Daughter Told Him to Lip-Synch in ‘The Greatest Showman’

Hugh Jackman stopped by the British morning show Lorraine to talk about playing P.T. Barnum in his new movie, The Greatest Showman, and about a little advice his daughter had for him.

“When she first heard the demos of the songs, she goes, ‘I love this song, but Dad, you should lip-synch it because that guy is awesome, and I don’t think you’re gonna be as good,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna give it a go,’ and she goes, ’Well, you can try,’” Jackman said.

Jackman is a trained, accomplished singer, having sung in many live performances and in the film adaptation of Les Miserables. He even won a Tony award for his role in the Broadway production of The Boy From Oz, so that demo singer must have had some pipes on him.

