Hugh Jackman’s Daughter Told Him to Lip-Synch in ‘The Greatest Showman’
Hugh Jackman stopped by the British morning show Lorraine to talk about playing P.T. Barnum in his new movie, The Greatest Showman, and about a little advice his daughter had for him.
“When she first heard the demos of the songs, she goes, ‘I love this song, but Dad, you should lip-synch it because that guy is awesome, and I don’t think you’re gonna be as good,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna give it a go,’ and she goes, ’Well, you can try,’” Jackman said.
Jackman is a trained, accomplished singer, having sung in many live performances and in the film adaptation of Les Miserables. He even won a Tony award for his role in the Broadway production of The Boy From Oz, so that demo singer must have had some pipes on him.
Watch: Hugh Jackman Gave Stephen Colbert an Embarrassing Injury
Read more from Yahoo TV:
- Patrick Stewart Seems Like He’d Be Down to Play Professor X on ‘Legion’
- Why Zac Efron Couldn’t Work Out With Dwayne Johnson
- Hugh Jackman Sings, Dances, and Champions the Outcasts in ‘Greatest Showman’ Trailer
Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.