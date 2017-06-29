Hugh Jackman’s Daughter Told Him to Lip-Synch in ‘The Greatest Showman’

Gina Ippolito

Hugh Jackman stopped by the British morning show Lorraine to talk about playing P.T. Barnum in his new movie, The Greatest Showman, and about a little advice his daughter had for him.

Hugh Jackman (Photo: Getty Images)

“When she first heard the demos of the songs, she goes, ‘I love this song, but Dad, you should lip-synch it because that guy is awesome, and I don’t think you’re gonna be as good,’ and I said, ‘Well, I’m gonna give it a go,’ and she goes, ’Well, you can try,’” Jackman said.

Jackman is a trained, accomplished singer, having sung in many live performances and in the film adaptation of Les Miserables. He even won a Tony award for his role in the Broadway production of The Boy From Oz, so that demo singer must have had some pipes on him.

