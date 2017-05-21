Hugh Jackman wanted to wear Wolverine’s classic X-Men costume

It looks as though Hugh Jackman is a fan of spandex…

At least, when it comes to suiting up as Wolverine.

During an interview with Collider, the 48-year-old former ‘X-Men’ star revealed that he wishes he had the chance to suit up in Wolverine’s classic yellow costume.

“There were a couple of things I couldn’t work out how to do,” he explained. “Fans always say, ‘When are we gonna see you in the blue-and-yellow spandex? We’ve gotta see that shot!’”

“We tried a little bit in The Wolverine,” he added. “It didn’t happen — on that plane at the end he opens up a box and there’s the suit, I think that ended up getting cut. So the suit was one thing but we just couldn’t work out how to do it, so if anyone can work that out, you go for it.”

Of course, the scene Jackman is referring to was cut from ‘The Wolverine’… but it was eventually seen by fans after the film’s release.

Liev Schreiber as Sabertooth and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine”

(Picture credit: 20th Century Fox)

But that’s not the only thing he didn’t quite manage…

The scene he’s referring to was ultimately cut from The Wolverine, but the costume isn’t the only part of Wolverine’s mythos that he couldn’t quite fit into the movies.

“The other idea that I always loved was the idea in the comics that every year on Logan’s birthday, his brother comes and beats the crap out of him,” Jackman says. “I just thought that was such a cool very fun idea and very in keeping to those characters. His birthday present was just a beating and that’s the only time he sees him. I kept saying, ‘Jim can we put that in?’ and he goes, ‘Eh, this is not that movie.’ But anyway.”

That certainly would have been something.

‘Logan’ stars Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, alongside Patrick Stewart, Stephen Merchant, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook and Richard E. Grant.

James Mangold directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote with Scott Frank and Michael Green.

‘Logan’ opened in cinemas on 1 March 2017.

