Hugh Jackman Sings, Dances, and Champions the Outcasts in 'Greatest Showman' Trailer

La La Land missed out on the Best Picture prize at last year’s Academy Awards, but its critical and commercial success proved there’s still an appetite for Hollywood musicals. Thus, it’s little surprise to find that this year’s Oscar season will feature at least one lavish song-and-dance extravaganza: The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, creator of the modern circus and, as he claims at the end of its debut trailer (watch it above), “show business.”

No matter the debatable nature of that particular point, The Greatest Showman’s premiere promo suggests a big-budget tale of an underdog overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds to make his family proud, realize his dream, and bring joy to millions. Oh, and as the above clip underlines (in a way that makes one think the film won’t be too concerned about subtlety), it’s also about a man standing up for — and side by side with — those unique outcasts whom society looks down upon, be it a bearded lady or a little person assured by Jackman’s Barnum that “Everyone is special.”

Looking like it’ll be indebted to both Moulin Rouge and Finding Neverland (not to mention countless biopics of the recent past), The Greatest Showman — co-starring Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, and Zendaya — arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.

