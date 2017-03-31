Hugh Jackman Saved Zac Efron From a Burning Set

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman is a superhero whether he is playing Wolverine or just being himself.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Zac Efron said Jackman saved him from a burning set that got too out of control for their upcoming feature, The Greatest Showman.

“It started to get late, and some of the pyrotechnics got a little bit too hot,” Efron said. “We burst out of the building. It looked great on camera. We didn’t know it [during the stunt], but it was pretty intense. I watched playback, and he saved me from a burning building. It later exploded that night. It was a set, but it later burned down.”

Efron added, “Hugh Jackman saving you from a burning building? It’s every girl’s dream.”

We at Heat Vision are pretty sure any one (man or woman), would gladly be saved by Jackman, who recently starred in Logan.

The Greatest Showman, about P.T. Barnum (Jackman), founder of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, is due out Christmas Day.