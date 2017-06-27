Hugh Jackman to Play Gary Hart in Jason Reitman Political Drama

By Tatiana Siegel, Mia Galuppo, The Hollywood Reporter

Hugh Jackman is hitting the campaign trail for Jason Reitman‘s The Frontrunner.

The Logan star will play disgraced politician Gary Hart, who in 1988 was considered the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was rocked by revelations of an extramarital affair with Donna Rice. The U.S. Senator from Colorado then dropped out of the race.

Reitman wrote the screenplay, which chronicles Hart’s meteoric rise and dramatic fall. Massachusetts Gov. Mike Dukakis, who had been trailing Hart, wound up landing the Democratic nomination. He eventually lost to George Bush. But the Hart story proved to be a turning point in American politics and the media, ushering in the tabloid age, where personal indiscretions became fair game. Before Hart, the media turned a blind eye to the infidelities of politicians.

The Frontrunner would mark Reitman’s return to political fare. His first film, Thank You for Smoking, offered a satirical look at Washington lobbyists. The Oscar-nominated director (Juno) is currently in post-production on the Charlize Theron starrer Tully, which was written by Diablo Cody.

Jackman starred in this year's X-Men solo outing Logan, which was a breakout hit for Fox, earning $618 million worldwide, despite an R rating. He will next be seen in The Greatest Showman, playing circus pioneer P.T. Barnum.

