Howard's End's James Ivory: 'I don't have some morbid preoccupation with detail for the sake of detail'

Merchant-Ivory’s Howard’s End (1992) is being given a major re-release in British cinemas this month - 25 years on from its original release. As it hits our screens again it is easy to forget just how polarising and contentious Merchant Ivory’s work once seemed. The Merchant-Ivory films were a mainstay of British cinema at a time when the UK industry was in a parlous state during the mid to late 1980s and early 1990s. However, to their critics, features like their EM. Forster adaptations Room With A View, Maurice and Howard’s End were abominations. They stood for “heritage cinema,” a cosy, nostalgic and middlebrow escapism which gilded the past while ignoring contemporary social and political reality. They were famously dismissed by Alan Parker as being from the “Laura Ashley school of filmmaking” while academics attacked them as “visually spectacular pastiche” that presented a picture postcard view of Edwardian Britain likely to appeal to American tourists. The films’ lavishly detailed costume and production design was held against them. They were seen as snobbish and pretentious. This was the Thatcher era and here were Merchant-Ivory turning out prettified period pieces based on old novels. England was burning and they were making “frock flicks.” In the mid 1980s, with the miners on strike and British cinema attendance at an all time low, Merchant-Ivory was shooting A Room With A View, with its upper-class characters splashing around naked or going on trips to Florence.

A quarter of a century later, most of these criticisms seem wildly misplaced. We realise now that the best Merchant-Ivory films were just as astute in their treatment of the class system, injustice and exploitation as most of the social realist dramas with which they were compared so unfavourably. Nor did the detractors seem to notice the nuance and skill with which the team’s regular screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (a Booker prize winning novelist in her own right) adapted the books they made movies from. There’s a wonderful scene in Remains Of The Day (1993) in which the elderly butler (Peter Vaughan) is shown serving food to the guests. His nose is running but he can’t wipe it. A little bubble of snot drops into the wine just as he is about to pour it for his lordship. “We worked and worked and worked to get just that right drop,” director James Ivory later recalled of a tiny detail that says more about the attrition and bad faith between servants and masters than pages of dialogue could have done.

Ivory, now 89, oversaw the restoration of Howard’s End together with the cinematographer, Tony Pierce-Roberts. No, this wasn’t a case of a film that had been neglected or vanished. It won three Oscars, including one for Emma Thompson as Best Actress, and has never really fallen out of circulation.

“The film was in fine shape. The negative was at the George Eastman House in Rochester (one of the world's oldest film archives) along with all our other negatives. No bad thing had happened to it,” Ivory acknowledges. However, he claims that the digital 4K restoration has now “improved” the colour and sound of the film in time for its re-appearance in British cinemas.

The director’s producer partner, Ismael Merchant, had made the arrangements with George Eastman House to collect the Merchant Ivory negatives. Three or four years before his death in 2005, Merchant set to work pulling together the material from the 40 or so films he and Ivory had made together, starting with The Householder in 1963.

