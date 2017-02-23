How to Watch the 2017 Oscars

Get ready to make some popcorn and gawk at Hollywood’s biggest stars: The 89th Academy Awards take place this Sunday. Read on to find out when to tune in and what to expect from the film industry’s biggest night.

The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26. Coverage begins with the red carpet at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, immediately followed by the awards ceremony at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. For those who want to start the Oscars party early, E! is airing its Countdown to the Red Carpet beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic’s live red carpet coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Prefer to watch the festivities on your iPad? You can live-stream the Oscars at the ABC website or using the ABC app. However, it won’t work for cord cutters: You must have a participating cable provider to get access. (Go here for more details.)

Even if you can’t watch the ceremony, you can still see ABC’s ongoing backstage coverage of the Oscars. The Oscars: All Access will be streaming live on its website beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

This year’s Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, host of the late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! and a first-time Oscar emcee. The movie to beat this year will be the musical La La Land, which received 14 nominations (including Best Picture), tying the record held by Titanic and All About Eve. Go here to see Yahoo Movies’ complete Oscar predictions, or go here for all our Academy Awards coverage.

