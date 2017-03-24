How 'Life' Really Could Be a 'Venom' Prequel and Why the Film's First Kill Is So Shocking (Spoilers!)

Warning: Major, major spoilers ahead!

A fan theory that sprouted on Reddit last week posited that Sony’s new sci-fi thriller Life might possibly be a secret Spider-Man movie about longtime Peter Parker villain Venom. It was clever on a number of levels, beyond the fact that the awesomely named Redditor “Toomuchsoul” was astute enough to realize that the film’s final trailer had lifted footage directly from Spider-Man 3 — the movie that first brought in Venom’s human host, Eddie Brock (Topher Grace).

It quickly led to all sorts of speculation, namely: “What if Life is actually a symbiote/Venom origin story?” Then BOOM, the very same week, Sony “randomly” announces a Venom movie will be in theaters next year, while, of course, the latest webslinger reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming gears up for release this July.

The announcement further fueled the rumor, and this generally wasn’t even taking into account that the screenwriting tandem behind Life, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (who last collaborated on Deadpool), were previously set to pen a Venom movie back in 2013.

All in all, it made for one of the most intriguing fan theories to hit the web in eons, and it came from someone who hadn’t even seen the film. And… well, now that we’ve all seen the film (or at least we hope you have if you’re reading this spoilerific article… last chance to exit before we start revealing everything), the theory conceivably still — for the most part — holds up.

As we see at the end of Life, the hostile extraterrestrial that Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Co. battle high above the clouds does indeed make it down to Earth. The scenario plays out via a nifty twist: We watch two vessels speed away from the international space station where the film’s battle takes place. The vessel harboring Miranda North (Rebecca Ferguson), we think, is returning her to Earth, while the one with David Jordan (Gyllenhaal), in the spirit of Bruce Willis vs. the Armageddon, is on a one-way trip to outer-space obliteration.

It’s implied that the sentient (or “Calvin,” as he’s known), outsmarts both surviving humans, and he rides Gyllenhaal’s face to safe landing in a remote fishing locale. In our final glimpse at him, it sure as heck looks like he’s bonding with his host. If this is indeed Venom, who in the comics hails not from Mars but the planet Klyntar, he’s ready to roll come Homecoming and beyond.

There’s also the growth and look of Calvin. He begins as a microscopic organism, and grows exponentially in Venom’s trademark gooiness throughout the course of the film as he feasts on 6 Little Astronauts. And he’s a pinkish-purple hue, which calls to mind more recent visualizations of him, like Mike Mayhew’s dark purple print of him from 2007.

When Yahoo Movies touched base with Wernick and Reese during the film’s press junket in Austin, they were impressed by the connection… and actually paid it some compliments. “It’s a darn good theory!” Wernick admitted. “Quite honestly, it could reasonably be a prequel. Like if that is the Symbiote right there, it ends up in the water, it attaches to Eddie Brock. And it’s off for the running. It’s not that far-fetched. What’s on screen right now could reasonably be considered a prequel to Venom.

Of course, there are also plenty of arguments working against the theory. Like, if Sony had a Spider-Man property on its hands, why not play up the Marvel connection and watch all those greenbacks roll in?

As for the trailer’s Spider-Man 3 footage, Reese and Wernick pointed out that the practice of borrowing visuals from one movie to place in another’s ads is actually pretty common in the marketing realm. “They thought they could get away with it and they got nabbed,” Wernick said. “But then Spider-Man 3 made somebody think of Venom and the next thing you know we’ve got ourselves a rumor.”

Also, while Calvin indeed turns into a nasty, bloodthirsty SOB worthy of comparisons to Venom Jr., he’s not exactly a symbiote in the same sense as Venom. He does enjoy a good mouth-dive, sure, but he’s not co-opting bodies, or Life would be an entirely different movie.

