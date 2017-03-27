How Gaston Met LeFou: Watch a Kid's 'Beauty and the Beast'-Inspired Claymation Short

Beauty and the Beast has been in theaters less than two weeks, and already Disney has released a prequel… of sorts. The short film LeFouston (watch it above), was conceived by 12-year-old Robert Nelson and brought to life by a team of professional animators and voice actors. Rendered in claymation, the two-minute film imagines the first meeting between Gaston and LeFou, and even includes a new verse of Gaston’s signature song.

LeFouston is part of a project called Beyond the Castle, a collaboration between Disney, the creative network Tongal, and the nonprofit Young Storytellers. Nelson and three other children, all in middle school, were invited to an advance screening of Beauty and the Beast on the Disney lot, then asked to tell their own stories based on the film. Those stories were then translated into Disney-approved short films by Tongal creators. The other films include a delightful puppet adventure for Chip the teacup called Pug in a Cup and a live-action short about the enchantress Agatha, Beauty and the Curse.

