How Chris Messina Gained 40 Pounds to Play Ben Affleck's Sidekick in 'Live by Night'

On Wednesday, Mindy Project regular Chris Messina sat down with Stephen Colbert to talk about his new big screen role in the Prohibition drama Live by Night. As it turns out, with a bigger screen came the need for a bigger body. One that’s 40 pounds bigger, to be exact.

How does one aggressively work to quickly gain that much weight in time to shoot? As it turns out, all it took was a lot of fun. “[I would] just stuff my face,” Messina said. “Beer, lots of beer. Bagels. Pasta. I would have a beer by the bedside table when I woke up in the middle of the night to pee I’d just chug the beer. It was fun, it was fun. It was…I was like a hero on set. Affleck and the rest of the crew would rub my belly, be like, how much do you weigh?”

Messina plays Ben Affleck’s stocky sidekick in the film, and it’s his second time acting alongside the Batman v Superman star. The two previously starred together in the Academy Award-winning historical thriller, Argo.

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Khail Anonymous, on Twitter.