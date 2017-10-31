House of Cards to be axed after next series, amid Kevin Spacey sex claims

‘House of Cards’, Netflix’ celebrated political drama, is to end after its sixth series, its producers have confirmed.

The news has emerged following accusations that its star, Kevin Spacey, sexually harassed a teenage actor at a party in 1986.

Though Netflix and Media Rights Capital, the show’s production company, have not said that its decision is related to the allegations, they have already expressed their concerns about the matter.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” the said in joint statement.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

Anthony Rapp, an actor on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, claims that Spacey tried to seduce him when he was 14 and working as a child actor.

In a statement, Spacey has said he does not remember the incident, but has apologised, and also revealed that he is living as a gay man.





The timing of his coming out has been widely criticised, with Spacey being accused of trying to distract attention from the claims of sexual impropriety.

The show, adapted from the British series of the same, found Spacey playing machiavellian politician – and latterly president – Frank Underwood.

But while ‘House of Cards’ will end after it’s next 13-episode season, Netflix has announced that spin-off series are being plotted.

According to Variety, a series centring on Michael Kelly’s character Doug Stamper, Underwood’s long-serving aide, is being written by Eric Roth.

‘At least two other’ shows set in the same universe as ‘House of Cards’ are also being worked on.

