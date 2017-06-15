Hot Fuzz sequel unlikely, says director Wright at Baby Driver premiere

A sequel is “probably not” going to happen, the director said.

Director Edgar Wright has dismissed reports that he has discussed making a Hot Fuzz sequel with Simon Pegg and said it is “probably not” going to happen.

Reports of a second film being discussed flooded the internet after Wright was quoted by a website as saying he had discussed ideas with the actor “at points”.

#BabyDriverMovie is “Beyond. F*<&!#%@. Awesome.” Watch the official "TeKillYah" Trailer NOW, and don’t miss the movie in theaters June 28th. pic.twitter.com/Lq6l3w0MYe — Baby Driver (@BabyDriverMovie) June 1, 2017





But speaking at the premiere of Baby Driver, his latest film, in Los Angeles on Wednesday he said it is unlikely to happen.

“No, that’s been misreported,” he told the Press Association.

When pressed if it is a likelihood, he said: “No, probably not.”

Baby Driver tells the story of a getaway driver, played by Ansel Elgort, who relies on music to fend off his tinnitus.

He falls for a woman, played by Downton Abbey’s Lily James, before getting involved in a crime syndicate featuring Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm.





Wright said he came up with the idea for the film 22 years ago when he was listening to a song.

In 2003 he used part of the concept for a music video for Mint Royale’s track Blue Song.

Great British Bake Off presenter Noel Fielding played the getaway driver in the video but Wright said he was not considered for the movie role.

“No, we needed an American lead and someone who is 20 years old but the clip of that video with Noel Fielding is in the movie,” he said.

:: Baby Driver is out in UK cinemas on June 28.