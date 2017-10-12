Horror's most terrifying icons: Then and now

This month marks the 30th anniversary of horror classic ‘Hellraiser’, and with it, the 30th birthday of its iconic baddie, Pinhead. But who should we invite to Pinhead’s party? It’s time to catch up with some other old-school horror icons to see what they’re up to these days (and to see if they want to go all in on a birthday cake).

Doug Bradley – Pinhead in ‘Hellraiser’ (1987)

Poor old Doug: ‘Hellraiser’ has moved on and its left him behind. To his credit, Bradley opted out of the last ‘Hellraiser’ sequel, ‘Revelations’, and he decided against appearing in the forthcoming tenth movie in the series, ‘Hellraiser: Judgement Day’, citing the fact he had to sign an NDA to read the script.

“It’s depressing that, as with ‘Revelations’, this again seems to be happening to save Dimension from losing the franchise rights,” Bradley said of the series’ diminishing returns. Most recently, Bradley voiced the character Nyarlathotep in the animated ‘Howard Lovecraft’ movies. He’s still hopeful he can play his favourite pin-cushion on screen again in a ‘Hellraiser’ reboot.

Robert Englund – Freddy Krueger in ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ (1984)

Along with Doug Bradley, Robert Englund is the only man to play a horror movie villain eight times: part of the reason the remake of ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ flopped was because the role of Freddy Krueger is inextricably linked with Englund’s devilish grin.

Classically trained, Englund still acts and provides extensive voice work in animation (‘Regular Show’) and videogames (he played Scarecrow in beat ’em up ‘Injustice 2’). You can follow him on Twitter @RobertBEnglund where he enjoys pointing to ‘Elm Street’ road signs from around the world.

Nick Castle – Michael Myers in ‘Halloween’ (1978)

Nick Castle never had to worry about being typecast as relentless killer Michael Myers – his entire performance as ‘The Shape’ in ‘Halloween’ was done from inside a painted William Shatner mask and a boiler suit. Castle was paid $25 per day to play Myers in ‘Halloween’ and didn’t return for any of the sequels – he only got the job because he was John Carpenter’s friend and was the right size and shape.

A director and screenwriter when he wasn’t busy murdering, Castle wrote the screenplays for ‘Escape From New York’ and ‘Hook’ among others. You can still see the man who played Michael Myers at numerous horror conventions around America, and every time you close your bathroom mirror.

Kane Hodder – Jason Voorhees in the ‘Friday The 13th’ movies (1988-2001)

Jason is a unique horror villain, in that he’s almost had as many different actors wear his mask as he’s had teenagers on the end of his machete. Jason was played by six different actors in the first six ‘Friday The 13th’ movies, but it was only when Kane Hodder strapped on the mask in ‘Part VII: The New Blood’ when the slasher icon found some stability – Hodder returned for ‘Jason Takes Manhattan’, ‘Jason Goes To Hell’ and ‘Jason X’.

