Horror experts on Hollywood's 'true' horror stories: Fact or frightful fiction?

The just-released trailer for Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built, the upcoming Helen Mirren movie, came with a promise familiar to the horror genre: “Inspired by actual events.”

But movie taglines are sales pitches, not binding contracts. How real — really — are Hollywood’s supposedly fact-based tales of terror?

Watch the trailer for Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built:



“Most true-story horror films are only very loosely based on the reality of actual events,” says David Weiner, creator of the pop-culture site It Came From… and former executive editor of Famous Monsters of Filmland. “Filmmakers often use said true story as a jumping-off point, and then embellish to heighten the scare factor.”

We called on horror and true-crime experts to help us sort the truth from the “truthiness” in some of Hollywood’s most iconic fright films. Here are the findings.

“The Exorcist” (Photo: Warner Bros. courtesy of Everett Collection) More

The movie: The Exorcist (1973)

The claim: “Somewhere between science and superstition…”, per the trailer. In other words, it doesn’t actually claim to be a true story.

The plot: In present-day Georgetown, an anguished mother (Ellen Burstyn) reaches out to Catholic priests (Max von Sydow and Jason Miller) after she suspects her daughter (Linda Blair) has been possessed by the devil.

Watch the trailer for The Exorcist:



The legend: In the 1940s, a boy in St. Louis — variously identified as Roland Doe, Ronnie Doe, Robbie Mannheim, and Ronald Hunkeler — is possessed by a demon and requires an exorcism. Sometime after, Georgetown University undergrad William Peter Blatty, who penned the same-titled, bestselling novel that he would adapt into the Oscar-winning Exorcist screenplay, hears a theology professor [riff] about a case of demonic possession that had recently occurred in the Washington area,” Washingtonian noted in a profile of the writer. “Something about it struck a nerve.”

The truth: “Blatty’s novel is not at all true to the events which inspired his story,” says Mark Ramsey, host and producer of the acclaimed podcast series Inside The Exorcist. “To some degree, this was intentional. He promised the priests who told him about the original exorcism that his version of the story would not too closely reveal the true facts. They were concerned about the privacy of the victim of possession. This is one reason, for example, why the gender of the victim was changed from male to female.”

The bottom line: As a movie, Ramsey says, The Exorcist is actually “quite faithful.” To the novel, that is.

“The Conjuring” (Photo: AP Photo/New Line/Warner Bros.) More

The movie: The Conjuring (2013)

The claim: “Based on the true story of the Warrens,” per the trailer. Another trailer features on-camera testimony from the real-life family at the center of the tale.

The plot: In 1971, ghost hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively) are called upon by a woman, Carolyn Perron (Lily Taylor), whose family is being terrorized by their house — or, as it turns out, a witch named Bathsheba.

Watch the trailer for The Conjuring:



The legend: In the 1970s, the Perrons — of Harrisville, R.I. — find themselves in a quaint farmhouse “[living] among the dead,” as family chronicler Andrea Perron would put it, and reach out to the Warrens for help.

Story Continues