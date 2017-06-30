Horror Channel Frightfest 2017 hosting premieres of Cult of Chucky, Death Note and Leatherface

Horror Channel FrightFest, the UK’s largest film festival devoted to the dark side of cinema, has just revealed the line-up for its 2017 event, and it boasts a few of the most eagerly anticipated horror movies of the year.

US live-action anime remake ‘Death Note,’ slasher sequel ‘Cult of Chucky’ and ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ prequel ‘Leatherface’ are the biggest titles on show, alongside a slew of genre titles new and old.

Opening the festival is ‘Cult of Chucky,’ seventh film in the long-running slasher series ‘Child’s Play.’ Set to be a real fan-pleaser, it sees the return of series stalwart Brad Dourif as the voice of killer doll Chucky, along with Jennifer Tilly as his equally homicidal wife Tiffany.

On top of that, ‘Cult’ brings back Fiona Dourif, star of sixth instalment ‘Curse of Chucky,’ and Alex Vincent, the former child actor who played Andy in 1988’s original ‘Child’s Play.’

Not only will this FrightFest screening be the world premiere of writer-director Don Mancini’s film, it will also be one of the only chances fans will get to see it on the big screen, as ‘Cult of Chucky’ will be released straight to home entertainment later this year.

Nat Wolff in ‘Death Note’ (credit: Netflix) More

FrightFest will also provide one of the few chances to see ‘Death Note’ on the big screen, as director Adam Wingard’s film is a Netflix production set to go direct to the streaming service. (A new trailer for the live-action anime remake premiered yesterday.)

‘Leatherface,’ meanwhile, is the latest entry in the iconic ‘Texas Chainsaw’ series, exploring the childhood origins of the titular saw-wielding psychopath. It stars Stephen Dorff, Lilli Taylor and former ‘Eastenders’ actor Sam Strike, and is from acclaimed French directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury (‘Inside,’ ‘Among the Living’).

Taking place in London’s Leicester Square over August Bank Holiday weekend (24-28 August), FrightFest is now in its 18th year. Festival co-director Alan Jones remarks, “The whole cinema landscape is changing and Horror Channel FrightFest is listening. We know the fans want to see the films first, see them fast and see them in an environment that is second to none.

“That’s why we have what we believe is the finest line-up ever assembled and are showcasing the superlative selection in premium surroundings. So, the West End becomes the Dark Heart of London once again. And we’ve made it to our 18th birthday. It’s going to be quite some party.”

To read the full line-up and find out how to buy tickets, visit the FrightFest website.

