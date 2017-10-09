Honest Trailers creator fired over sexual abuse claims

Andy Signore, the creator of the popular online ‘Honest Trailers’ series, has been fired following multiple accusations of sexual abuse and harassment.

In a statement, Defy Media, which runs the Screen Junkies channel on YouTube, where the ‘Honest Trailers’ clips air, said that ‘there is simply no justification for his egregious and intolerable behavior.’





A former intern at the company, Emma Bowers, last week posted a detailed account of her experience with Signore, explaining an incident in which he made comments about masturbating to pictures of her.

Anyway, here’s the whole story about how the @screenjunkies guy wanted to jack off in front of me pic.twitter.com/wpKlXT2fgN — An Emerican Werewolf (@EmmaBowers) October 6, 2017





Another woman, April Dawn, also came forward to say that he had tried to sexually assault her on multiple occasions, with the promise that she would get a job at the company.

Dawn said she had spoken to Screen Junkies’ HR department, but they had taken Signore’s side, and that Signore had threatened to fire Dawn’s boyfriend if she said anything about the incidents.

A more detailed statement on the harassment I received from Andy Signore. pic.twitter.com/wVGwr8ATCa — AprilDawn OfThe Dead (@April13Dawn) October 6, 2017





Defy Media initially released a statement on Twitter saying it was taking the matter seriously, followed by another announcing his dismissal this morning.





The news follows a series of sex scandals hitting Hollywood and its periphery in recent weeks.

Last night it was announced that producer Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company, following several allegations of sexual harassment over three decades.

And earlier this month, Harry Knowles, the founder of movie site Ain’t It Cool News, stepped down following similar allegations of sexual misconduct, also dating back many years.

Read more

Harvey Weinstein dismissed from his own company

New Star Wars trailer coming this week

The sexual politics of Blade Runner 2049



