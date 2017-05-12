'Home Again' Trailer: Reese Witherspoon's "Newly Separated" Mom Bonds With 3 Male Housemates

The first trailer for Home Again — the directorial debut of Nancy Meyers' daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer — introduces viewers to Reese Witherspoon's Alice, who seems to be going through a rough time. The preview opens with her crying in the bathroom and features the mom describing herself as "a newly separated loser."

Meanwhile, the three young boys living in her house, or "three strangers" as her husband, played by Michael Sheen, calls them on an upset phone call, think she's got everything figured out.

Home Again follows Witherspoon's Alice as she moves back to L.A. after she separates from her husband. During a night out on her 40th birthday, she meets three aspiring filmmakers who need a place to live. She lets the guys stay in her house temporarily, but things unfold in unexpected ways.

The trailer teases Alice getting intimate with Pico Alexander's character, while Jon Rudnitsky's character also declares he has feelings for her. Or, rather, he says, "I am not in love with her. I just love a lot of things about her. Like her face and her personality."

There are more scenes of Alice and her daughters bonding with their new housemates, including Nat Wolff, and a funny exchange in which Alice explains that she always goes crazy on her birthday and then tries to "reel it back to normal" before she reveals that she washed some of Alexander's character's clothes, "only because I was doing a load and I've been up since 5:30."

Home Again, written and directed by Meyers-Shyer and produced by Meyers, is being released by Open Road on Sept. 8.

