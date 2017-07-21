Hollywood and superfans meet at Comic-Con San Diego

Families don costumes and travel for days to attend the annual convention.

Dressed-up fans descended on Comic-Con San Diego to get the latest insight into Hollywood productions.

Netflix showed for the first time its trailer for its big-budget film Bright, starring Will Smith, Girl With A Dragon Tattoo’s Noomi Rapace and The Bourne Ultimatum’s Edgar Ramirez.

Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, and a whole bunch of…Darkness..Bright is going to blow you away. Exclusive peek in Hall H at 3:15 pic.twitter.com/knBUsgIkyw — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 20, 2017

Fans on Thursday were also treated to a clip of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, a film about British spies.

Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Julianne Moore are among the stars in the sequel to Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Attendees from all over the country were excited to see star-studded panels, new gossip on Marvel films and each other’s costumes.

Mother-and-son combo Karen Reimus, dressed as Princess Leia, and Eric, 16, a jedi, were first-time visitors, despite living in the Southern Californian city where it is taking place.

Will Smith is a cop on the edge of…Fantasy and @joeledgerton1 is his grumpy Orc partner. Don't miss an exclusive peek at @netflix Bright! pic.twitter.com/vZwLIHV0fd — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) July 20, 2017

“We’ve always wanted to go and we’re just like we’re doing it, just get in and costume up and just go for it. It just looks like so much fun and we’re already having a great time,” said Ms Reimus, a 50-year-old lawyer.

Katia Peppas, dressed as a League Of Legends character, drove for three days from Austin, Texas, to make her second appearance at the annual event.

“It took three days to drive,” the 17-year-old said. “I like dressing up in costumes … and just getting to share whatever you love with everyone else.”

The four-day event this year is expected to draw around 130,000 people but when it started as a comic book convention in 1970 just 300 took part.