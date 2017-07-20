Hollywood and superfans to collide at Comic-Con San Diego

Game Of Thrones, Justice League, Blade Runner 2049 will all be showcased at the annual convention.

Hollywood heavyweights will brush up against costume-wearing superfans at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Casts from TV shows such as Dr Who, Game Of Thrones, Twin Peaks and Stranger Things will also join stars from Marvel movies at the convention in Southern California.

From the big screen, Steven Spielberg will discuss his adaptation of Ready Player One and there will be talk about the much-anticipated Blade Runner 2049 and superhero medley Justice League.

Fans with early tickets began arriving at the convention centre on Wednesday with the full event getting under way the following day.

The event is a key launchpad for studios to showcase their upcoming blockbusters.

This year is expected to draw around 130,000 people but it started as a comic book convention in 1970 when just 300 took part.