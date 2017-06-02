Hollywood reacts fiercely to Trump's retreat from Paris climate treaty

Trump… Hollywood condemns the president after pulling out of Paris climate treaty – Credit: Lionsgate

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he will be pulling out of the Paris climate accord, Hollywood has reacted with fury, filmmaker Michael Moore calling it ‘a crime against humanity’.

“This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet,” he added yesterday.

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017





He was not alone.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who last year produced the environmental documentary ‘Before The Flood’, slammed Trump’s decision as ‘careless’.

“Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump’s careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Our future on this planet is now more at risk than ever before. For Americans and those in the world community looking for strong leadership on climate issues, this action is deeply discouraging.

“Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change, and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths,” he went on. “It is time for all of us to stand up, organize, fight back, and channel our energy into grassroots political action.”

Former presidential candidate Al Gore’s sequel to climate change documentary ‘An Inconvenient Truth’, ‘An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power’, is getting a last minute edit to include Trump’s announcement, it’s been confirmed, ahead of its July 28 release.

“The final film will address today’s news,” a spokesperson for Paramount told Variety.

Meanwhile, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, announced that he was resigning from the White House advisory council over Trump’s decision.

As a matter of principle, I've resigned from the President's Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 1, 2017





Many more took to Twitter to condemn the move.

There has never in US history been such a destructive megalomaniac in the WH. Thank you to US press and other numbskulls who put him there. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 1, 2017





Nero fiddled while Rome burned. @realDonaldTrump just rosin'd up his bow… pic.twitter.com/NmwwLo6PpQ — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) June 1, 2017





What a huge step backward. We should be leading the world on this. #ActOnClimate https://t.co/h8rbyV5Rvt — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 31, 2017





How is stepping away from the Paris Climate change agreement 'Making America Great Again' America is one of the biggest polluters on the — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) June 1, 2017









Trump is our national embarrassment. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 1, 2017





