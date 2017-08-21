Hollywood pays tribute to the legendary Jerry Lewis

Hollywood has united in celebration of the life of Jerry Lewis, the comedy legend who has died at the age of 91.

Lewis died of natural causes at his home in Las Vegas early on Sunday morning, his agent confirmed, having influenced a generation of actors and comics.

Known for his double act with Dean Martin, he starred in a wealth of movies from ‘The Nutty Professor’ to ‘The Bellboy’, blazing a trail in physical comedy.





Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… …haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017





Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 20, 2017





Jerry Lewis was a complicated man of astonishing talent. If u are in comedy, you've been influenced by him, whether u know it or not. RIP https://t.co/VE5KZMETMU — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 20, 2017





That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017





The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed pic.twitter.com/KA0TWrvYir — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) August 20, 2017





Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017





The French were right about him all along. RIP Jerry Lewis pic.twitter.com/jNLRPQeS4G — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) August 20, 2017





It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017





As a child I LIVED for his movies. NOBODY could match his on-screen hilarity! As an adult I learned he was just as funny backstage. #Genius pic.twitter.com/4YuuXpRT0p — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 20, 2017





Jerry Lewis passed today,millions around the world loved him,millions of kids he helped w/his telethons. R.I.P. &condolences 2 his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 20, 2017





In a statement, Robert DeNiro, who starred with Lewis in the 1982 movie ‘The King of Comedy’, said: “Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend.

“I was fortunate to have seen him a few times over the past couple of years. Even at 91, he didn’t miss a beat… Or a punchline. You’ll be missed.”

Magician Penn Jillette told CNN: “People don’t really remember this, but when Martin and Lewis were at their peak in the 50s, they were bigger than the Beatles.

(Credit: AP)

“They were bigger than Sinatra, they were bigger than Bing Crosby. They were bigger than any star has been in the history of the United States of America.

“When they were in Times Square, in a hotel room, it stopped traffic in New York. It was a much bigger deal than the Beatles. Martin and Lewis really did change the world.

“He was the King of Comedy.”

Read more

Jerry Lewis dies at 91

Jerry Lewis’s greatest roles

Predator actor Sonny Landham dies aged 76



