Hollywood Mourns Iconic 'Star Wars' Star Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia from the Star Wars film saga, died Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles the week before. She was 60.

Family spokesperson Simon Halls confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” said Halls in the statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Lourd on Tuesday. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher went into cardiac arrest as her 11-hour flight was approaching Los Angeles International Airport shortly after noon on Friday. According to several passengers onboard, the actress received medical attention from airline staff and passengers who attempted to revive her. Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival and the actress was rushed to UCLA Medical Center. After being treated in an intensive care unit over the weekend, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds tweeted that she was stable on Christmas Day Sunday.

Fisher was a beloved sci-fi icon and author and was honored by many in Hollywood, including friends, co-stars and industry colleagues on Tuesday.

Disney CEO Bob Iger called Fisher “one-of-a-kind.”

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence,” said Iger. “Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”

Director Steven Spielberg wrote: “I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.”

Fisher’s longtime Star Wars costar Mark Hamill, tweeted “No words #Devastated,” along with a photo of the pair in character as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

The actress and writer had been in London for a book tour for her memoir The Princess Diarist and was also filming the sitcom Catastrophe. Sharon Horgan, who stars on the Amazon series, said Fisher “certainly wasn’t ready to go” in an Instagram post that included a photo of the pair from set. “I’m so glad we became pals. I’m so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can’t process yet,” she added.

See the reactions pouring in via social media below.









I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016





May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away. pic.twitter.com/6lkgcHam0J — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 27, 2016





“Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister -so ironic – Xmas was Carrie’s favorite thing next to babies.” — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) December 27, 2016









R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016





I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016





I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016





I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016





Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

