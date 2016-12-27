Hollywood Mourns Iconic 'Star Wars' Star Carrie Fisher

The Hollywood Reporter
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher (Getty Images)

By THR Staff

Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia from the Star Wars film saga, died Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles the week before. She was 60.

Family spokesperson Simon Halls confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” said Halls in the statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter Lourd on Tuesday. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Fisher went into cardiac arrest as her 11-hour flight was approaching Los Angeles International Airport shortly after noon on Friday. According to several passengers onboard, the actress received medical attention from airline staff and passengers who attempted to revive her. Paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival and the actress was rushed to UCLA Medical Center. After being treated in an intensive care unit over the weekend, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds tweeted that she was stable on Christmas Day Sunday.

Read More: Carrie Fisher, Actress, Author and ‘Star Wars’ Rebel Princess, Dies at 60

Fisher was a beloved sci-fi icon and author and was honored by many in Hollywood, including friends, co-stars and industry colleagues on Tuesday.

Disney CEO Bob Iger called Fisher “one-of-a-kind.”

“Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence,” said Iger. “Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”

Director Steven Spielberg wrote: “I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.”

Fisher’s longtime Star Wars costar Mark Hamill, tweeted “No words #Devastated,” along with a photo of the pair in character as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

The actress and writer had been in London for a book tour for her memoir The Princess Diarist and was also filming the sitcom Catastrophe. Sharon Horgan, who stars on the Amazon series, said Fisher “certainly wasn’t ready to go” in an Instagram post that included a photo of the pair from set. “I’m so glad we became pals. I’m so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can’t process yet,” she added.

See the reactions pouring in via social media below.
















Yahoo - ABC News Network