Hollywood Honors Marvel Comics Legend Stan Lee: Watch It Live

Want to see what happens when the man behind such explosive blockbusters as Spider-Man, The Avengers, and Iron Man gets an iconic Hollywood honor? Watch it above with Yahoo Movies to find out.

The creator and force behind Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, will place his handprints – and footprints — in the storied cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Watch the ceremony live starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Lee brought to life some of the world’s most famous heroes and infamous villains, including Spider-Man, The Hulk, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, The Avengers, Loki, and Dr. Doom. His stories featured heroes and villains who were more psychologically complex than had ever been seen previously.

According to Lee’s 2002 autobiography, Excelsior! The Amazing Life of Stan Lee, “Lee put the human in the superhuman.”

“Stan Lee gave us the heroes that fueled our imagination and aspirations,” said filmmaker Kevin Smith. “Now, WE, the fans, are coming together to give this permanent monument and tribute to the man that gave us so much.”

Read more from Yahoo Movies: