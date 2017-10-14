Hollywood elite holds emergency meeting over Weinstein future in Oscars Academy

Some of Hollywood’s most powerful figures are due to discuss what action should be taken by the hosts of the Oscars against Harvey Weinstein.

The board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is convening for an emergency meeting called as the film industry reeled from the sex abuse scandal.

Comprised of leading artists, directors and executives including Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and Steven Spielberg, the 54-member board may choose to expel Weinstein from the Academy’s illustrious ranks.

Meanwhile the Oscar awarded to the producer in 1999 for his work on Shakespeare In Love may also be considered for nullification, according to reports.

The British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) has suspended the producer’s membership, while organisers of the Cannes Film Festival said they were dismayed by the allegations.

Since accusations of sexual harassment first emerged last week, Weinstein has faced a litany of allegations, including three of rape.

Police forces in both the US and the UK have announced that they are investigating allegations made against the mogul, who has apologised for elements of his past behaviour but strongly denies any claims of non-consensual sex.

The scandal, which now has potential to see criminal action, has destroyed Weinstein’s reputation as one of Hollywood’s leading executives, which he acquired as a co-founder of studios Miramax and Weinstein Company.

The mogul was dropped by the firm’s board soon after being placed on indefinite leave earlier this week while he underwent “therapy”.

On Friday his brother and co-founder, Bob Weinstein, was forced to deny reports that the company or its board were trying to find a buyer, saying it was “business as usual.”

“Our banks, partners and shareholders are fully supportive of our company,” he said in a statement.

US banking giant Goldman Sachs had earlier confirmed it was “exploring options” for its near $1 million (£752,000) stake in the Weinstein Company.

The bank’s announcement came amid questions about what the independent film studio’s board may have known about the movie mogul’s actions.

Meanwhile the list of female stars to go public with allegations of sexual impropriety against the 65-year-old has continued to grow on Saturday, with UK actress Alice Evans alleging Weinstein made a “sinister advance” towards her.

