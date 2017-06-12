The Hitman’s Bodyguard gets a hilarious new trailer

He’s ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’…

But can Ryan Reynolds keep Samuel L Jackson alive long enough, without putting a bullet in him himself?

Ryan Reynolds takes on the protection job of a lifetime – keeping the world’s most professional hitman alive. But there’s a catch. It turns out that Samuel L Jackson’s hitman has spent his entire career butting heads with Reynolds.

In fact, he’s tried to kill him 28 times.

But can they put their differences aside for the job at hand?

As you can expect, this one is all about the actors.

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson team up... reluctantly - Credit: Lionsgate More

Ryan Reynolds plays a blinder as the world-weary protection agent, hired to keep his long-time nemesis alive… and it doesn’t exactly help matters that Samuel L Jackson’s hitman keeps rubbing him up the wrong way.

But will ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ be a smash hit?

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard is an action comedy about the world’s top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) and his new client: a notorious hitman (Samuel L. Jackson). They’ve been on opposite ends of a bullet for years but now must come together for 24 hours to get from England to The Hague. The only thing standing in their way is the murderous dictator (Gary Oldman) who uses his power to create trouble for the pair at every stop along their way.”

Just… don’t ask – Credit: Lionsgate More

Can Ryan Reynolds keep Samuel L Jackson safe?

Will he end up shooting him in the head himself?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see… but this reluctant buddy comedy could be the surprise hit of the summer. Or it could be about as ludicrous as it sounds.

‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Richard E Grant, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, and Gary Oldman.

Patrick Hughes directed the film, based on a script by Tom O’Connor.

‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ opens in cinemas on 18 August 2017.

