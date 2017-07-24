More hints from Sylvester Stallone point to Ivan Drago connection in Creed 2

Sly… more teasing about possible Drago plot in Creed 2 – Credit: Warner Bros

After posting a picture of Dolph Lundgren from ‘Rocky IV’ on his Instagram page earlier this month, Sylvester Stallone has been stoking up rumours about the plot of ‘Creed 2’.

Currently working on the sequel to the 2015 Rocky spin-off, in which Stallone’s Philadelphia slugger trained up his pal Apollo Creed’s son Adonis, it sounds as though ‘Creed 2’ will indeed involve Lundgren’s Russian boxer Drago, the man who killed Adonis’s father back in the 80s.

“JUST DONE …. if you are curious, around 439 handwritten pages translates into about a 120 page typed screenplay… #writers cramp #rockybalboa #drago #adoniscreed #MGM,” Sly wrote in a post on Instagram.





And yep, the hashtag ‘drago’ is nestled in there, enticingly.

On July 3, Sly dropped a pic of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis opposite Lundgren’s Drago, captioning the pic: “Here’s a chance to stretch your imagination … HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! … Sins of the Father…. #creed2 # agentnickyc #rockybalboa.”





Stallone is a big tease, in short.

There’s no timeline in place for the sequel just yet – at one time, it was due for a November, 2017, release, but since Jordan signed up for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’, it’s pushed things back some.

Will Ludgren be back as Drago? Or could Adonis be fighting Drago’s son? No doubt we’ll be finding out soon enough.

