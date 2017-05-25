'Hideous' Spider-Man: Homecoming poster is getting mocked mercilessly

Ben Arnold
UK Movies Writer
Busy… the new Spider-Man: Homecoming poster is getting a ribbing online – Credit: Sony

Yesterday, a host of new promo material for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ arrived online, including not one but TWO new trailers.

There were also a couple of posters. And one, well… let’s just say it was a bit ‘busy’.

Yep, there was a lot going on, a lot of floating heads, and also an oddly prominent billing for Iron Man, considering it’s a Spider-Man movie and all.

Not to mention the Washington Monument, which is stuffed in there for reasons entirely unknown. It had better feature prominently in the movie, that’s all we’re saying.

Here it is in all its hectic glory:

(Credit: Sony)

Vanity Fair has gone as far as to publish a withering editorial take-down, dubbing the artwork ‘truly hideous’.

So as one might expect, it’s getting mocked mercilessly and, perhaps, justifiably.

Take it away, Twitter…










Hey, leave it alone now. This isn’t fair anymore.

The movie lands on July 5.

