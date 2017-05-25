'Hideous' Spider-Man: Homecoming poster is getting mocked mercilessly

Busy… the new Spider-Man: Homecoming poster is getting a ribbing online – Credit: Sony

Yesterday, a host of new promo material for ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ arrived online, including not one but TWO new trailers.

There were also a couple of posters. And one, well… let’s just say it was a bit ‘busy’.

Yep, there was a lot going on, a lot of floating heads, and also an oddly prominent billing for Iron Man, considering it’s a Spider-Man movie and all.

Not to mention the Washington Monument, which is stuffed in there for reasons entirely unknown. It had better feature prominently in the movie, that’s all we’re saying.

Here it is in all its hectic glory:

(Credit: Sony)

Vanity Fair has gone as far as to publish a withering editorial take-down, dubbing the artwork ‘truly hideous’.

So as one might expect, it’s getting mocked mercilessly and, perhaps, justifiably.

Take it away, Twitter…

I'll be honest: I tried to improve the very busy SPIDER-MAN HOMECOMING poster, and I no longer know where the original ends and mine begins pic.twitter.com/Sazywe9gwh — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 24, 2017





Iron Man 8 poster promises big supporting role for Spider-Man… pic.twitter.com/Jfe1gN6LGD — David S. (@AE_DavidS) May 24, 2017





"make sure u get the Washington Monument in there too; the kids will want to know" pic.twitter.com/bns3n9wnpG — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) May 24, 2017





wow love this spider-man homecoming poster pic.twitter.com/mekNoNSe19 — mister gay (@solaveIIan) May 24, 2017





Why does the Monster Trucks movie have better poster design than Spider-Man Homecoming? pic.twitter.com/Ii7BNE1pab — Hannah Shaw-Williams (@HSW3K) May 24, 2017





I thought the Spider-Man Homecoming poster was a joke but it's a real thing pic.twitter.com/JwPypHOp4d — Helen (@Star5eed) May 25, 2017





So brave for Sony/Marvel to let a first-year design student use Photoshop Elements to design their latest SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING poster. pic.twitter.com/JMXbB7b2Dm — David Chen (@davechensky) May 24, 2017





The new Spider-Man: Homecoming poster is unbelievably awful. Random character placement, awkward Washington monument, why is Tony on fire? pic.twitter.com/amwah4xWMh — Cinemil (@EmilHofilena) May 25, 2017





Tony Stark moments after seeing the approved Spider-Man: Homecoming poster. pic.twitter.com/LW72dRFLbG — Goosefat Andrew (@Truly_Defective) May 24, 2017





Hey, leave it alone now. This isn’t fair anymore.

The movie lands on July 5.

