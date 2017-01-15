‘Hidden Figures’ Prevails as ‘Monster Trucks,’ Ben Affleck’s ‘Live by Night’ Bomb at Box Office

By Brent Lang

It’s bombs away at the multiplexes.

Family film Monster Trucks tanked when it debuted over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, while Ben Affleck’s Live By Night and Martin Scorsese’s Silence suffered moribund national expansions. Their failures will lead to tens of millions of dollars in red ink for the studios that backed them. Sleepless, an action-thriller with Jamie Foxx, also suffered an underwhelming opening, getting lost in the crush of new releases.

Fox and Chernin Entertainment’s Hidden Figures retained its box office crown in its second weekend of wide release, earning $20.5 million for the weekend and a projected $25.3 million for the long weekend. That will push its total to $59.7 million. The historical drama about African-American NASA workers during the early days of the space program has been one of the biggest breakouts of awards season.

Hidden Figures faced stiff competition from Lionsgate’s La La Land, which is riding high after sweeping the Golden Globe Awards, and STX’s The Bye Bye Man, which earned $14.5 million and $13.4 million, respectively. La La Land is widely expected to dominate the Oscar nominations. The musical about lovestruck Angelenos should finish the four-day weekend with another $17.5 million in domestic receipts, which would bring its stateside total to more than $77 million.

The Bye Bye Man’s strong reception is welcome news for STX, which had expected the film to open to roughly $10 million. The horror film about college students grappling with a deadly supernatural figure cost less than $8 million to produce. It should make $15 million over the four-day holiday. Studio executives said they weren’t afraid of the crush of new releases heading into the weekend, because they felt they were the only film with younger females and wanted to release the picture on Friday the 13th, a marketing hook for scary movies.

“We knew we were going to be able to get that core audience of females,” said Kevin Grayson, STX’s domestic distribution president. “Not only did they go on Friday, they continued to go all weekend.”

Heading into the weekend, most analysts expected CBS Films and Lionsgate’s Patriot’s Day to put up more of a fight. The drama about the Boston Marathon Bombing, earned $12 million after moving from seven theaters to 3,120 locations. It could make $14.3 million over the four-day stretch. That’s below projections, which had it earning as much as $18 million. The studios believe that Patriot’s Day could benefit from enthusiastic word-of-mouth; audiences gave the film a rare A+ CinemaScore.

Monster Trucks‘ failure seemed preordained. Last year, Paramount took a $115 million write down on the film. Monster Trucks‘ reception justified that fiscal white flag waving. It opened to a pallid $10.5 million and a projected $13 million over the holiday, a disastrous result given its $125 million budget.

“The thing is the movie works for the audience it’s intended to work for,” said Megan Colligan Parmount’s marketing and distribution head. “It did really well in the midwest and south. It was over 50% kids. The balance was good between boys and girls…without a whole lot of competition, it will keep plugging along.”

Paramount has had a bruising period. The studio has been embroiled in a corporate power struggle that pitted the controlling Redstone family against Philippe Dauman, the former chairman of Paramount’s parent company Viacom. The Redstones ultimately prevailed, but the pressure is now on Paramount chief Brad Grey to prove he can deliver more hits. The studio scored with Fences and Arrival, but lost millions on the likes of Allied, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Ben-Hur.

Live by Night’s troubles will hit Affleck hard. He directed, produced, and wrote the Dennis LeHane adaptation, and took a starring role as a charismatic rum runner. Warner Bros. is releasing the $65 million production. It earned a sallow $5.4 million and should end the four-day holiday with just over $6 million, which more or less leaves the gangster picture on the slab. Affleck should be on firmer commercial ground reprising his Dark Knight role in Justice League later this year.

