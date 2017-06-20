Heroin, cocaine and ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system

Fisher… died with drugs including cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system – Credit: AP

Carrie Fisher had traces of cocaine, methadone, heroin and ecstasy in her system when she died, according to a coroner’s report released yesterday.

Fisher’s cause of death has now been listed as sleep apnea, with her drug intake also being a contributing factor.

As the ‘Star Wars’ actress’s family had objected to a full autopsy, the results were determined from toxicology specimens and the coroner’s investigation.

Fisher died on December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.

“Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death,” reads the report, but adds that she likely took cocaine as recently as three days before the heart attack.

The report also suggests that it could have heroin use that contributed to her suppressed breathing as she suffered the heart attack.

In addition to the illegal drugs in her system, she was also taking Prozac, the antipsychotic medication Abilify for bipolar disorder and anti-epileptic drug Lamictal, as well as the opioid Oxycodone without a prescription.

Coroner investigator Nani Cholakians wrote: “Her personal assistant reported that the decedent (Fisher) was last awake and normal at the beginning of the flight.

“Throughout the flight she had multiple apneoic episodes, which was her baseline, and near the end of a 10-hour flight she was not to be aroused.

“A few minutes later the decedent vomited profusely then slumped over.”

In a statement in response to the report, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd said: “My mum battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it.”

She later added in another statement to People magazine: “She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases.

“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my mum, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles.

“Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”

