    Thor – Chris Hemsworth

    It’s the Mighty Thor – Chris Hemsworth returns as one of the big screen’s original Avengers. But we’ll be seeing a very different Thor in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Asgard has been invaded, his hammer, Mjolnir, has been destroyed, and Thor has been banished to the planet Sakaar. Now, he’s forced to take part in gladiatorial combat for the entertainment of the Grandmaster… but can he break free and find his way back to Asgard?
    Heroes and Villains shine in new Thor: Ragnarok character posters

    It’s no secret that ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ promises to be a very different ‘Thor’ movie… and now a batch of new character posters gives us a colourful (and very different) look at the movie’s cast.

    Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo, it looks as though the two Avengers (and their former-nemesis) will be forced into an uneasy alliance to take on the Grandmaster – not to mention bringing the fight back to Asgard after Hela – the Goddess of Death – decides to take over.

    But who are they and how are they involved in the fight for Asgard?

    We take a look at the cast of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and who they’ll be playing…

    ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

    Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

    ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.

