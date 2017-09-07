Heroes and Villains shine in new Thor: Ragnarok character posters

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ just got some awesome new posters.

And they give us a colourful look at the film’s heroes and villains.

It’s no secret that ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ promises to be a very different ‘Thor’ movie… and now a batch of new character posters gives us a colourful (and very different) look at the movie’s cast.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, alongside Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo, it looks as though the two Avengers (and their former-nemesis) will be forced into an uneasy alliance to take on the Grandmaster – not to mention bringing the fight back to Asgard after Hela – the Goddess of Death – decides to take over.

But who are they and how are they involved in the fight for Asgard?

We take a look at the cast of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and who they’ll be playing…

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Anthony Hopkins, and Idris Elba.

Taika Waititi directed the movie, based on a script by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, Stephany Folsom, and Eric Pearson.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in cinemas on 27 October 2017.

