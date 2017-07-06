Here’s why this iconic Spider-Man: Homecoming shot isn’t in the movie

Remember this ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ scene?

Of course, you do – it’s the most impressive shot from the trailers.

But it looks as though that particular shot never made it into the movie… and it was never supposed to, either.

During an interview with Screen Crush, director Jon Watts explained how this major scene was never in the movie… in fact, it was made just for the trailers.

“The shot of [Spider-Man and Iron Man] together in Queens, that was never in the movie,” he explained. “I think what happened was in the very first trailer they wanted a shot of Spider-Man and Iron Man flying together. And they were going to use something from the Staten Island Ferry [scene], but it just didn’t look that great”

Apparently, the shot they chose just didn’t look right out of context.

“The background plate, because the Staten Island terminal is a very simple building. It almost looks like an unrendered 3D object. So I think I was like ‘Let’s just put them in Queens. Let’s use that as a backdrop’. Because we couldn’t just create a whole new shot, so let’s just use one of these shots of the subway; put them in there.”

There we have it – the reason the most iconic shot was never in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is because it was never a part of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man still got some cool shots, though – Credit: Sony

And the director feels a little weird about it.

“I feel a little weird that there’s a shot in the trailer that’s not in the movie at all,” he said. “But it’s a cool shot. It’s funny, I forgot that we did that.”

It’s undeniably a very cool shot… it’s just a shame we never got to see Iron Man and Spider-Man flying through Queens together. Still, maybe we’ll get that in ‘Infinity War’.

But that’s not the only scene which never made it into the movie.

In fact, an early sizzle reel shown at comic con featured made-to-order footage, too.

The Vulture from 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (Photo: Marvel Studios/Columbia Pictures)

“The hotel atrium shot was originally created for Comic-Con, for like a sizzle reel before we had really shot anything; we had shot like two weeks of footage or something. That was never meant to be in the movie.”

“But I did use that angle for Vulture’s reveal at the beginning of the movie; Vulture’s hovering, swooping towards the camera like that. I used that shot, it’s just no longer in an Atlanta hotel atrium.”

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man. He’s joined by Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Angourie Rice, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Bokeem Woodbine and Michael Keaton.

Jon Watts directed the movie based on a script he co-wrote alongside Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ opened in cinemas on 5 July 2017.





