Here’s our first look at Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

Thanos gets a new look for Avengers: Infinity War - Credit: Marvel

He’s back – Thanos is wreaking havoc in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Here’s our first look at the classic comic book tyrant.

Appearing at Marvel’s impressive booth at Disney’s D23 event, an enormous model of the villainous Thanos has been unveiled… and he looks remarkably different to the last time we saw him.

That’s right, Thanos is getting a completely different look in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

And he’s more menacing than ever.

What’s new?

Well, he’s lost his golden headgear for a start.





The usually-flashy tyrant has instead opted to show off his bald head… and he’s sporting a far-more menacing and combat-ready costume, too. Although he was previously adorned with golden armour, it looks as though Thanos has stripped that back, instead opting for a single chest-plate to protect him from the full might of The Avengers.

It’s a far more informal look than we’ve seen before.





And that certainly makes sense. After all, we’ve only seen Thanos from the comfort of his galactic throne… but this time, he’s bringing the fight to The Avengers. Obviously, it means suiting and booting for the occasion, and with a pair of combat pants and armour-plated boots it looks as though he’s going to put up quite a fight.

Still, his new suit does lean on his classic purple and gold colour scheme.

And let’s be honest – he looks pretty damn cool.

Will this new look give him an edge when taking on The Avengers?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But surely it’s way more practical than his old gold suit.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ stars Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin.

Joe and Anthony Russo will direct the film, based on a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ heads to cinemas on 27 April 2018.

