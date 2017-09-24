Here’s our first look at Godzilla in Godzilla: King of Monsters

Godzilla has returned for upcoming sequel ‘King of Monsters’.

And here’s our first look at the classic movie monster.

Director Michael Dougherty has taken to Twitter to give us our first teasery glimpse of Godzilla as he prepares to face off against several iconic movie monsters…

And while the behind-the-scenes image doesn’t show us much, it’s as good as we’re getting for the time being.

– Terminator 6 Adds Director Tim Miller

– Why Do All T-800s Look Like Schwarzenegger?

– James Cameron Plans New Terminator Trilogy

Here’s the rather cool image:





As you can see, it’s a bit of an odd one. Obviously, the days when Godzilla appeared as a man in a rubber costume are long gone… but it looks as though this projection of the iconic monster is being used on set to help actors with their timing.

And in this image, it’s being projected in front of what looks like a plane or helicopter cockpit. No big surprise – after all, it wouldn’t be a Godzilla movie without military circling the skies around him.

But it’s a cool glimpse of Godzilla nonetheless.

And with very little coming out of the production, it’s likely going to be our best look at him for quite some time. Let’s just hope Dougherty chooses to share more behind-the-scenes pics as he continues working on the project.

‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’ is expected to follow the members of Monarch as they face several big screen monsters, including Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and even King Ghidorah.

But with the monsters fighting it out amongst themselves, who will come out on top?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

(But let’s face it – it’s probably Godzilla)

‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’ stars Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, Charles Dance, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Michael Dougherty directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Zach Shields and Max Borenstein.

‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’ heads to cinemas on 22 March 2019.

– Terminator 6 Adds Director Tim Miller

– Why Do All T-800s Look Like Schwarzenegger?

– James Cameron Plans New Terminator Trilogy