Do you want to build a snowman?

Here’s our first look at Disney’s ‘Frozen: The Musical’. And it looks incredible.

It’s no secret that Disney is turning ‘Frozen’ into a Broadway musical… but we haven’t actually seen what the critically-acclaimed film will look like on stage. That is, until now.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we’ve got our first look at the upcoming production of Disney’s ‘Frozen’. And it looks just as magical as we could possibly imagine.

“Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Jelani Alladin, and John Riddle star as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Hans in the stage adaptation of Disney’s 2013 double-princess feature,” they revealed. “The musical adaptation will test the (potentially solid) waters with a try-out in Denver from Aug. 17 through Oct. 1, followed thereafter by a Broadway arrival in February 2018.”

And here they are in their incredible costumes:

Here’s our first look at the cast of Disney’s Frozen: The Musical – Credit: EW More

Clearly, a lot of work has gone into replicating the look and feel of the film’s fairy-tale aesthetic… and it’s certainly paid off when it comes to their costumes. But what will the world of ‘Frozen’ look like on the stage?

The actor who plays Hans has posted a behind-the-scenes image.

And it gives us a cool glimpse of all that wonderful, magical ice:





“The interesting thing about a movie is that it’s going to be exactly the same tomorrow night, whereas a staged piece is absolutely not, and that’s our greatest asset,” says director Michael Grandage.

And this won’t be exactly the same as the film, either.

After all, the musical will feature a whopping 31 songs.

But if you fancy catching the show, there’s no use trying to hang onto your wallet – you’ll just have to let it go…

Tickets officially went on sale Monday… and they’re already completely sold out for the show’s February premiere. Now, tickets have appeared on Ticketmaster for resale, going for a staggering $10,000 a ticket for balcony seats.

‘Frozen: The Musical’ stars Patti Murin as Anna, Caissie Levy as Elsa, Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, and John Riddle as Hans.

The ‘Frozen’ musical is currently in rehearsals in Denver.

It will open on Broadway in February 2018.

