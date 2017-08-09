Deadpool 2 set video shows Josh Brolin's Cable in action

‘Deadpool 2’ star Josh Brolin is on set and Cable is getting right into the thick of it.

It’s an action-packed start for new mutant, Cable as ‘Deadpool 2’ takes to the streets of Vancouver today. And they’re not exactly keeping a low profile, as the production brings along a massive truck to smash its way downtown.

But will Cable and Domino be able to stop them?

Some rather cool videos from the scene show us the scale of what’s going on and that enormous truck-like vehicle is causing quite a stir amongst the locals.

But better yet, the new videos give us a cool glimpse of Cable in action as he performs an impressive leap, right into the fray before kneeling into a heroic pose that would put Superman to shame.

It certainly looks as though Josh Brolin (or rather, his stunt double) is getting stuck in.

But he’s not the only one – Domino has been spotted on set, too.

And it looks as though she’s getting a rather cool motorbike scene.

Domino spotted on the set of Deadpool 2 – Credit: Twitter More

Essentially, it looks as though Cable, Deadpool and Domino are all caught up in some sort of epic chase scene and Deadpool definitely drew the short straw as he finds himself scooting along on a bright red Vespa.

Deadpool spotted on a Vespa on the set of Deadpool 2 – Credit: Twitter More

And here’s a quick glimpse of the Deadmobile in action:





Hilarious.

According to reports from the scene, the big screen chase involves Domino on her motorbike, Cable behind the wheel of a Humvee and Deadpool… well… let’s just hope he packs a little more oomph when it comes to their fight scenes.

‘Deadpool 2’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapicic, and Zazie Beets.

David Leitch will direct, based on a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

‘Deadpool 2’ heads to cinemas on 1 June 2018.

