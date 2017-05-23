Here’s a closer look at Batman’s Justice League suit

‘Justice League’ sees Batman in a brand-new suit…

It’s no secret that Batman will be taking up arms and forming the Justice League in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie… and we’ve even seen the Dark Knight himself starring in the recent full trailer.

But now we’ve got an even closer look at his costume.

And it’s pretty awesome.

– Zack Snyder Steps Down From Justice League

– Studio Insiders Say No Major Justice League Reshoots

– Wonder Woman Teases Classic Villain

Thanks to Steve Weintraub over at Collider, we’ve got a brand new glimpse at Batman’s awesome ‘Justice League’ costume.

And it’s the closest look we’ve got so far.

Batman’s cool new Justice League suit – Credit: Collider More

The costume itself is currently on display at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, giving visitors the chance to get up close with batman’s new duds.

And it looks as though he’s going for a far more tactical, utilitarian look this time.

Batman’s new belt – Credit: Collider More

Not to mention those cool Bat-goggles.

“This is the first time we’ve really seen it up close, and it’s not as drastically different as I originally thought,” he explains. “The goggles are the big new thing, and presumably they serve some kind of purpose unless Batman is just now super into steampunk, and if so, I will not judge his life decisions. The other major addition to this costume is the prevalence of straps, presumably to keep all of Batman’s muscles in place.”

A closer look at the Bat-chest – Credit: Collider More

Read More