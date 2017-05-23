Here’s a closer look at Batman’s Justice League suit

‘Justice League’ sees Batman in a brand-new suit…
It’s no secret that Batman will be taking up arms and forming the Justice League in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie… and we’ve even seen the Dark Knight himself starring in the recent full trailer.
But now we’ve got an even closer look at his costume.
And it’s pretty awesome.
Thanks to Steve Weintraub over at Collider, we’ve got a brand new glimpse at Batman’s awesome ‘Justice League’ costume.
And it’s the closest look we’ve got so far.
The costume itself is currently on display at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, giving visitors the chance to get up close with batman’s new duds.
And it looks as though he’s going for a far more tactical, utilitarian look this time.
Not to mention those cool Bat-goggles.
“This is the first time we’ve really seen it up close, and it’s not as drastically different as I originally thought,” he explains. “The goggles are the big new thing, and presumably they serve some kind of purpose unless Batman is just now super into steampunk, and if so, I will not judge his life decisions. The other major addition to this costume is the prevalence of straps, presumably to keep all of Batman’s muscles in place.”
So what’s with all the new additions to is costume?
Well, as Weintraub points out, the base costume isn’t all that different, but the new straps, goggles and belts have been layered over the top of a suit that’s pretty similar to his ‘Dawn of Justice’ costume.
Why does he need these new additions?
Presumably, we’ll find out in ‘Justice League’… and those goggles definitely remind me of the vision we saw in ‘Dawn of Justice’ when he’s fighting parademons. So perhaps that will come into play.
Either way, it looks pretty cool.
‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher.
Zack Snyder directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Chris Terrio.
‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.
