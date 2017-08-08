Here's who has been cast in Disney’s live-action The Lion King

Hakuna Matata!

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ is getting a live-action remake… and it’s already sporting a pretty impressive cast. Seth Rogen and Donald Glover will join the likes of Chiwetel Ejiofor, James Earl Jones and Alfre Woodard.

There are even rumours of a Beyoncé cameo…

There’s plenty of fun and vibrant characters in Disney’s animated classic… and you can be sure that the odd jaunty musical number will make it into the live action remake.

But do you know who’s Timon and who’s Pumbaa?

– Aladdin Casts Marwan Kenzari As Jafar

– Tim Burton’s Dumbo Adds Joseph Gatt

– Hayley Atwell Joins Christopher Robin