Here’s the Boba Fett-Han Solo 'Star Wars' Lego set you can only get at New York Comic Con

This is the kind of Lego set Jabba would love. Lego today unveiled these “BrickHeadz” versions of Boba Fett and his prized carbonite-encased Han Solo, a Star Wars two-pack that will be exclusively available to attendees of New York Comic Con.

The limited-edition $40, 329-piece sets can only be had via a lottery system (get all the information here) to fortunate fans. However, Lego will also sell nonexclusive BrickHeadz that don’t require any luck, and there will be a life-sized BrickHeadz figure for selfie snaps.

New York Comic Con runs Friday through Sunday.

