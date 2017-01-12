Here's a Peek at Disney's First Marvel-Themed Ride, Iron Man Experience

The Marvel Universe just established its Hong Kong outpost. Thursday saw the grand opening of Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland, the first Marvel-themed ride at a Disney park.

Since acquiring Marvel in 2009 for $4.4 billion, Disney has leveraged the comic giant’s classic characters to launch a cinematic universe grossing more than $10 billion in worldwide box office. And that’s not counting home entertainment, publishing, and toy and merchandise sales. But due to contracts predating the sale, Disney had been unable to deploy Marvel heroes into its parks. Now, that’s all changing. Two years ago, Disneyland’s flagship park in Anaheim opened Super Hero HQ, featuring movie memorabilia and meet-and-greets with Thor and Captain America.

Super Hero HQ was just the appetizer to what the House of Mouse has in store; Hong Kong’s Iron Man attraction is the first of many planned Marvel expansions at Disney resorts.

Grand opening of Iron Man Experience (Walt Disney Parks and Resorts) More

Iron Man Experience includes immersive exhibits, interaction with film characters, and a simulation ride that incorporates local landmarks. A Disney press release lays out more details:

Anchoring a unique storyline, the eminent innovator and pioneer Tony Stark has selected Tomorrowland in Hong Kong Disneyland to host Stark Expo, where he will show off his latest high-tech creations in various exhibition halls – the Hall of Legacy, the Hall of Protection, the Hall of Energy and the Hall of Mobility. Guests will be among the first to explore Tony Stark’s latest innovations up close and fly in a gravity-defying Iron Wing flight vehicle in Iron Man Experience. He has also made Hong Kong the Asia headquarters of Stark Industries hereafter.

The new attraction takes guests on the epic adventure of a lifetime as they join Iron Man in a battle against Hydra across the city of Hong Kong. Guests will make their way to the Hong Kong Stark Tower powered by the arc reactor and whizz alongside Iron Man through streets that resemble those in West Kowloon and downtown, and fly over iconic Hong Kong landmarks like Tsing Ma Bridge, Victoria Harbour and the city’s pristine mountain ranges.

Iron Man Experience concept art (Walt Disney Parks and Resorts) More

Meantime, the first U.S.-based Marvel ride, Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout!, is about to begin construction at Southern California’s Disneyland. The freefall attraction will reskin the just-shuttered Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.