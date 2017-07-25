Henry Cavill's moustache causes chaos for Justice League reshoots

Warner Bros is buried in extensive reshoots of the ‘Justice League’ movie, according to reports, reshoots that are costing around $25 million and causing chaos for its stars.

But while juggling the busy schedules of the some of those involved in the movie is proving maddeningly complex, one issue is particularly bristling.

Henry Cavill’s moustache.

Because Cavill – who plays Superman – has already started making the new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie, which has required him to grow the ‘tache, it’s now having to be digitally removed from every frame shot for the ‘Justice League’ reshoots.

According to Variety, Paramount, the studio behind ‘Mission: Impossible’, would not allow Cavill to shave off his moustache while its production is on-going.

Both Ben Affleck (Batman) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) have no immediate projects in the pipeline, making their attendance on set relatively straightforward.

But like Cavill, Ezra Miller’s schedule is also clashing with another project – the sequel to ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, which is also shooting at the moment.

Joss Whedon is behind the reshoots, after Zack Snyder bowed out of the movie following the tragic death of his daughter.

As such, Whedon has been working on the movie for several months, and is said to be working specifically on dialogue and forming the ‘connective tissue’ between the action set-pieces that Synder shot before leaving the production.

What type of credit Whedon will now get for the movie is cause for some debate, however, it’s said that he won’t be getting a co-directing credit.

Rather, Whedon will most likely get a production credit and a screenwriting credit instead.

Speaking about (and playing down) the reshoots at Comic Con in San Diego, Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg, said: “They’re brief if anything. Zack picked a great director to help clean up for us.”

The movie is due on November 17.

