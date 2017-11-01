Henry Cavill says the DC movies 'haven't necessarily worked'

Henry Cavill has admitted that the recent movies DC Comics movies ‘haven’t necessarily worked’.

But the Superman actor went on to praise Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman’ movie, however, calling it ‘a step in the right direction’.

While the films in the DC Extended Universe have largely done decent business at the box office for Warner Bros, critical acclaim has most certainly escaped them.

In a profile on the actor on The Rake ahead of the new ‘Justice League’ movie, he said: “Even if Marvel didn’t exist, we’d struggle. There was a style they [DC] were going for, an attempt to be different and look at things from a slightly different perspective, which hasn’t necessarily worked.

“Yes, it has made money but it has not been a critical success; it hasn’t given everyone that sensation which superheroes should give the viewer.”

As for Wonder Woman, he went on to say: “I think it is a wonderful time for the female hero. It is the perfect setting in social politics right now, we need it, we want that perspective, and Wonder Woman has struck at the ideal time and has become a phenomenal success, which is fantastic.

“Any success within the superhero universe, especially within the DC Universe, is wonderful, because I want to keep telling the Superman story; selfishly, that works for me.

“I feel like now the right mistakes have been made and they haven’t been pandered [to], and we can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told.

“It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. Wonder Woman was the first step in the right direction.”

Many fans hope that with Joss Whedon at the helm, having taken over from Zack Snyder, ‘Justice League’ may have more of a jovial tone that the the dourness seen in the likes of ‘Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

It’s due out in the UK on November 17.

