Henry Cavill responds to Justice League ‘Stachegate’ controversy

‘Justice League’ star Henry Cavill has a moustache.

Big deal, right? Well, actually… yeah, it is.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Henry Cavill’s moustache – grown for his role in the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ – was causing problems when it comes to ‘Justice League’ reshoots.

And now he’s been forced to issue a statement about his new face fuzz.

The problem? He’s contractually obliged to keep the moustache…

And that means that Henry Cavill would have to film ‘Justice League’ scenes in his usual Superman costume… with the hilarious addition of a full, bushy moustache which Warner Bros. would then have to digitally remove in post-production.

I know, I know… it really is that ridiculous.

Now, the 34-year-old facial hair enthusiast has spoken out.

“Dear followers, it is time to finally set the record straight in this moustache fiasco,” he explained via Instagram. “Pictured above, is not a set on MI6 but is in fact the latest in a series of weapons being designed by Warner Bros and Paramount Studios to combat the entity known as ‘Henry Cavill’s Moustache’.”





For the record, I like to imagine him reading this statement out loud, with his full-blown Tom-Selleck-stache twitching throughout.

“There has been no discussion over whether to shave or not to shave for the JL reshoots, simply a relentless campaign to put an end to the seemingly inexorable conquest of this despotic ‘stache. It is not a question of IF I should shave – it is a question of how can we possibly be victorious against such a beast without bringing our own doom raining down upon us. #MI6 #JusticeLeague #HenryCavillsMoustache #HopeIsAllWeHaveLeft #MoustacheImpossible”

The trouble began with ‘Justice League’ reportedly heading off for extensive reshoots, causing a scheduling conflict with ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ which has resulted in Cavill shooting both films simultaneously.

And the folks at Variety report that Paramount refused to let Cavill shave.

Will Henry Cavill’s moustache sink the ‘Justice League’?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But it’s already proving to be a greater nemesis than any of us could have possibly imagined.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

