Henry Cavill rescues a turtle in Instagram video

Superman actor Henry Cavill is already a hero to many on the big screen, but it seems he’s not without his heroic moments off-screen too.

The 34-year old British actor is known to be something of an animal lover, and an incognito Instagram video captures that side of him. Shot from a car window, it shows Cavill holding up traffic to rescue a turtle from the road, before safely dropping it off in the grass.

We’ll be honest, you need to look closely to tell that it’s him (although the added music in the final moments might help).





Reports that the turtle shouted, “you’ve got me? Who’s got you?” remain unconfirmed. (Because we made that bit up. And yes, we know, that was Christopher Reeve’s ‘Superman,’ not ‘Man of Steel.’)

Curiously, this is not the only turtle-related Instagram post to feature Cavill of late, as in weeks gone by the actor himself shared this shot from Durrell Zoo in Jersey:





What a super man, indeed. And he’s chivalrous in his professional life too, as Cavill more recently posted congratulatory words to the ‘Wonder Woman’ team in light of the new DC movie’s huge success: “Congratulations to my DC family members Gal, Patty, Chris and the whole Wonder Woman team for an incredibly successful weekend!! You guys nailed it.”

Henry Cavill is currently filming ‘Mission: Impossible 6,’ and will be back as Superman (that’s not really a spoiler, is it?) in ‘Justice League,’ opening 17 November.

