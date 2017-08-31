Hellboy adds The Vampire Diaries actress Penelope Mitchell

The ‘Hellboy’ remake just added another cast member.

This time, it’s actress Penelope Mitchell.

According to Deadline, the actress known for ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Hemlock Grove’ will be joining the upcoming ‘Hellboy’ remake… and now we even know who she’s playing.

“Penelope Mitchell has joined the Neil Marshall-directed reboot Hellboy: Rise Of The Blood Queen from Lionsgate and Millennium Films,” they revealed.

– Zack Snyder ‘Stepping Back’ From DC

– Justice League Gets Epic Comic Con Trailer

– Warner Bros. Adds Two New DC Movies

“David Harbour stars as Hellboy who, along with his team of paranormal researchers, try to save the world from a medieval sorceress who wants to destroy humankind,” they added. “Mitchell will play the role of Ganeida, an elder witch who has decided that Nimue’s wrath has gone on for too long and must be stopped.”

Of course, this new ‘Hellboy’ casting news comes just days after Ed Skrein turned heads for bowing out of the production amidst claims of white-washing.

Who will take his place? That remains to be seen.

Either way, it sounds as though ‘Hellboy’ is really starting to pick up the pace… and with an expected release of sometime in 2018, it’s about time. Still, it sounds as though they might be heading in the right direction.

But will David Harbour top Ron Perlman’s incarnation of Hellboy?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Hellboy’ will star David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane and Penelop Mitchell.

Neil Marshall will reportedly direct the film, based on a script by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Mike Mignola.

‘Hellboy’ will reportedly head to cinemas in 2018.

– Danny Elfman Composing Justice League Score

– Wonder Woman 2 Already In The Works

– A Closer Look At Batman’s Justice League Suit