What the hell is going on with DC's movies?

For the casual movie fan, all the news coming out of the DC movie department must be more confusing than one of the Riddler's brainteasers.
In the past couple of days, they've announced a new Joker movie (without Jared Leto, or Margot Robbie), a new Joker and Harley movie (with Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie) and confirmed that Gotham City Sirens is going ahead (with David Ayer directing, starring Margot Robbie), with Suicide Squad 2 being fast-tracked (without David Ayer directing, also starring Margot Robbie).
There's two main things we can gather from all of this. One - DC believe Joker is their most valuable IP after Batman, and two - Margot Robbie is going to spend a lot of time in hot pants over the next few years. Oh, and a third thing - what the hell is going on?
Part of the confusion comes from this quote, from Deadline's scoop about that standalone Joker movie. "This will be the first film under a new banner that has yet to be named, in which WB can expand the canon of DC properties and create unique storylines with different actors playing the iconic characters."
As confusing as this might sound to film fans, it makes complete sense to comic geeks. That's because fans of the comics are assuming that this unnamed "banner" will eventually be confirmed as the 'Multiverse' - a notion familiar to comics readers.
Basically, DC Comics has established a whole bunch of parallel universes in their continuity, which they call the multiverse. All your favourite heroes exist across a number of different universes, always in slightly different forms. Occasionally, the universes crossover and the different versions get to meet / fight each other.
Tapping into the multiverse structure is a genius business move on so many levels. People love the Joker, so why give them one Joker movie when we can give them two? The tattoos and silver grill were controversial? Let's do a multiverse movie where he looks like he does in the comics!
It also allows the company to create fast-turnaround reboots when something (*cough* Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice *cough*) goes wrong.
Let's say Ben Affleck really doesn't want to be Batman anymore - under the normal release structure, recasting would be a controversial undertaking - remember how annoyed fans were about Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man reboot coming so quickly after the Raimi movies?
But in a multiverse structure, DC could release 10 different Batman movies, all with different actors, if they wanted to. If one's more popular than the rest, reward that one with sequels and drop the rest.
Ever wanted to see Quentin Tarantino make a Batman movie? How about David Fincher? Darren Aronofsky? All are possible within a multiverse - with no requirement to stick to the restrictions of a shared universe, DC can bring whatever Bat-vision they want to the big screen.
We're not quite at that point yet and the DCEU will likely remain the focus for Warner Bros. for the time being - mostly because they've announced so many movies that are directly linked to Justice League / Suicide Squad (the main continuity - for now) - but expect to see similar announcements to the Joker standalone before the year's out.
So, for clarity, we've separated all of the announced and rumoured DC movies into either 'DCEU' or 'Multiverse' - including a separate section for a handful that could go either way.
DCEU
Justice League - The hinge-point of the DCEU (most of the upcoming movies will be spun-off from it), which is Warner Brothers' main canon. Justice League will be the third of a trilogy that weirdly feels more like a multiverse tale (Batman's a killer! Superman's an emo!) but which remains the 'official' continuity for the studio. It'll arrive in cinemas in November.
Aquaman - One of two post-Justice League DC films that have actual release dates confirmed, James Wan's take on the fish-fluent superhero will hit cinemas in December 2018.
Wonder Woman 2 - Director Patty Jenkins is in talks to return, and she'll be hoping to build on the huge success of the first movie. Because of the critical and commercial acclaim, expect the first Wonder Woman to be a key influence on everything in the DCEU from now on. The sequel is scheduled for December 2019.
Suicide Squad 2 - Apparently this one's being fast-tracked, and will remain part of the main continuity, because it'll feature so many villains that Ben Affleck's Batman's already beaten up.
The Flash - It's changed directors more often than Batman's changed suits, but Ezra Miller's Flash solo movie is definitely still happening. It could be a key movie for the multiverse restructure, as it's currently called Flashpoint - named after a Flash comic that involves multiple realities (think Back To The Future II, but with more running).
Gotham City Sirens - David Ayer is still attached to this one, which will feature Margot Robbie and a whole host of female super-pals. Like Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens will be in the main continuity because of its cast.
Joker & Harley Quinn movie - Currently being developed by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra (Crazy, Stupid, Love), this one is being described as a "criminal love story," with one insider describing it as "an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine." It'll feature Jared Leto and Margot Robbie, which is why it's part of the main universe.
Green Lantern Corps - Technically, this could be a multiverse movie, as we've had no casting news. But GL is a key member of the Justice League, and the Corps have been mentioned in a recent Justice League trailer, so this will almost certainly part of the main continuity.
Cyborg - Despite being part of DC's earliest slate of films, we haven't heard much about Cyborg's spin-off since it was announced way back in October 2014. When (if?) it happens, Ray Fisher will star and it'll be a direct Justice League spin-off.
Man Of Steel 2 - Put into active development by Warner Brothers around this time last year, it's all gone a bit quiet for the last son of Krypton - but maybe that's because he's supposed to be dead when Justice League starts, and they're waiting for him to be resurrected before we get more news. If (when?) it happens, it'll be part of the DCEU.
MULTIVERSE
The Joker - Here's where things get a bit more interesting. This week, we received news that The Hangover director Todd Phillips and the legendary Martin Scorsese are collaborating on a new origin story centred around The Joker, which will take place in the '80s, outside of continuity.
Expect this one to be closer to the traditional representation of the character, complete with purple suit and a noticeable lack of tattoos.
The Lego Batman Movie 2 - We know Lego Batman is outside of the main continuity, mainly because Batman's made of Lego (obvs), but there are still several references to the movie universes in the first film - with each cinematic reboot treated as a different phase of his life (including Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice!).
So, Lego Batman is related to the main movies, but is its own separate beast, released a year after BvS (without confusing anyone), making it the perfect example of how this new structure could work. And, if we get a crossover movie where Will Arnett's Bruce Wayne is sent into one of the live-action films, all the better!
Batman Beyond - Rumours about a Batman Beyond live-action movie have been circulating for a while now and it would work perfectly in this new structure. It's basically Batman meets Iron Man, as a retired Bruce Wayne chooses a teenage successor, and gives him a super-suit to fly around Gotham in. Cast Michael Keaton as the retired Bruce Wayne, and take all of our money.
Superman: Red Son - Another long-rumoured project, with Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts recently bringing it back into the headlines by claiming he pitched a take on Mark Millar's original graphic novel (which imagines what the world would be like if Superman landed in Russia instead of Kansas) to Warner Brothers.
This thread is giving me tangential pangs of what-could-have-been for the version of Red Son I pitched that will sadly never get made. Oy.- Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 27, 2017
If it is in development at the studio, expect it to be part of the standalone strand.
UNCONFIRMED
Justice League Dark - Another one that's been in the works for a while, Justice League Dark has recently gone back to the drawing board - possibly to be part of this new standalone structure? It certainly makes sense to do Justice League Dark as its own entity, what with it basically being a scary horror comic about a bunch of magical superheroes and everything.
JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK update: Studio Back to work on script after recent presentations by directors underwhelmed execs- Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 23, 2017
The Batman - A month ago, Matt Reeves casually mentioned that Warner Brothers told him that The Batman would appear outside of the DCEU. At the time, we assumed it was because the film wouldn't be part of a big Justice League plotline. Now we're wondering if it will be one of the standalone movies, complete with a recast Batman...
Nightwing - Nightwing always felt like a weird one for the main DCEU. That's because Nightwing is the grown-up secret identity of Batman's first Robin, Dick Grayson. In Batman v Superman, Robin is dead, and Batman is very much a lone wolf (or... erm... lone bat).
Basically, Dick / Nightwing is an optimistic character, one who doesn't really make sense in the DCEU. But in his own spin-off movie? Potentially one that's linked to The Batman continuity? Now that makes sense.
Batgirl - Now, there's every chance that Batgirl will be part of the main DCEU - especially as it's being headed up by Joss Whedon, who's currently pulling Justice League duties.
But it could be more interesting to do this one as a standalone, without Ben Affleck or any of the main Justice League members hogging the spotlight. But however it's structured - expect this one to have the fun atmosphere of Wonder Woman, as opposed to the gritty BvS / Justice League tone.
