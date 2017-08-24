What the hell is going on with DC's movies?

From Digital Spy

For the casual movie fan, all the news coming out of the DC movie department must be more confusing than one of the Riddler's brainteasers.

In the past couple of days, they've announced a new Joker movie (without Jared Leto, or Margot Robbie), a new Joker and Harley movie (with Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie) and confirmed that Gotham City Sirens is going ahead (with David Ayer directing, starring Margot Robbie), with Suicide Squad 2 being fast-tracked (without David Ayer directing, also starring Margot Robbie).

There's two main things we can gather from all of this. One - DC believe Joker is their most valuable IP after Batman, and two - Margot Robbie is going to spend a lot of time in hot pants over the next few years. Oh, and a third thing - what the hell is going on?

Part of the confusion comes from this quote, from Deadline's scoop about that standalone Joker movie. "This will be the first film under a new banner that has yet to be named, in which WB can expand the canon of DC properties and create unique storylines with different actors playing the iconic characters."

As confusing as this might sound to film fans, it makes complete sense to comic geeks. That's because fans of the comics are assuming that this unnamed "banner" will eventually be confirmed as the 'Multiverse' - a notion familiar to comics readers.

Basically, DC Comics has established a whole bunch of parallel universes in their continuity, which they call the multiverse. All your favourite heroes exist across a number of different universes, always in slightly different forms. Occasionally, the universes crossover and the different versions get to meet / fight each other.

Tapping into the multiverse structure is a genius business move on so many levels. People love the Joker, so why give them one Joker movie when we can give them two? The tattoos and silver grill were controversial? Let's do a multiverse movie where he looks like he does in the comics!

It also allows the company to create fast-turnaround reboots when something (*cough* Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice *cough*) goes wrong.

Let's say Ben Affleck really doesn't want to be Batman anymore - under the normal release structure, recasting would be a controversial undertaking - remember how annoyed fans were about Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man reboot coming so quickly after the Raimi movies?

But in a multiverse structure, DC could release 10 different Batman movies, all with different actors, if they wanted to. If one's more popular than the rest, reward that one with sequels and drop the rest.

Ever wanted to see Quentin Tarantino make a Batman movie? How about David Fincher? Darren Aronofsky? All are possible within a multiverse - with no requirement to stick to the restrictions of a shared universe, DC can bring whatever Bat-vision they want to the big screen.

We're not quite at that point yet and the DCEU will likely remain the focus for Warner Bros. for the time being - mostly because they've announced so many movies that are directly linked to Justice League / Suicide Squad (the main continuity - for now) - but expect to see similar announcements to the Joker standalone before the year's out.

So, for clarity, we've separated all of the announced and rumoured DC movies into either 'DCEU' or 'Multiverse' - including a separate section for a handful that could go either way.

