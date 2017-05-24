This heart-warming Roger Moore anecdote is easing the pain

Legend… a fabulous anecdote about the late Sir Roger Moore is going viral – Credit: AP

The dreadfully sad news that Sir Roger Moore has died at the age of 89 following a brief battle with cancer is still keenly felt among fans.

But a truly wonderful anecdote about the much-loved Bond actor is reminding us what a fantastic man he was off-screen as well as on.

Writer Marc Haynes’ tale has gone gangbusters on Twitter – since it was posted by user @MrKenShabby, it’s been re-tweeted 29,000 times.

It tells the story of a young chap meeting Sir Roger – just Roger back in 1983 – and asking for an autograph.

Haynes tells it best…

This truly wonderful Roger story from @marchaynes is soothing my aching soul. ???? pic.twitter.com/DM7zhybLrs — Ken Shabby (@MrKenShabby) May 23, 2017





Lovely stuff.

